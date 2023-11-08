Wheeling native Jeffrey Parsons has been tabbed to lead civil rights enforcement efforts in Northern West Virginia.

United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced today that Parsons has been hired to prosecute hate crimes, disability and housing rights violations, and the enforcement of laws that prohibit discrimination based upon race, color, national origin, sex, and religion.

“Jeff is a tremendous addition to our team,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “He has a strong desire to serve the public, to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, and to defend the rights of those in need.”

Parsons comes to the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the private sector, where he handled consumer protection, employment, and complex litigation matters. Prior to that, he served for thirteen years as the career law clerk for U.S. District Court Judge John Preston Bailey. He has served on the board of Appalachian Outreach, Inc., which aids poverty and disaster-stricken residents of West Virginia, and as a court appointed special advocate (CASA) for children in the legal system.

Parsons received both his undergraduate and law degrees from West Virginia University.