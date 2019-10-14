Wheeling man sentenced for sexual conduct in Minnesota

Itasca County, MN. (WTRF)- A Wheeling man was sentenced on Thursday for sexual conduct in Minnesota.

Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam reports Cody Michael Porter, age 28, was sentenced to 144 months in prison.

Porter will also be subject to a minimum 10 years conditional release period and be required to register as a predatory offender.

The Itasca County Attorney’s Office charged Porter with four counts of Felony First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct on August 2, 2019.

Porter pleaded guilty to one count on October 7, 2019.

This case was investigated by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office and involved the sexual assault of an 11-year-old child who was vacationing in Northern Itasca County.