WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

A Wheeling man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for the distribution of cocaine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

Antonio Levi Cunningham, 46, was ordered to serve 188 months in prison.

Antonio Levi Cunningham

According to court documents and statements made in court, Cunningham sold cocaine to a confidential informant on multiple occasions earlier this year at his residence on South Broadway Street in Wheeling.

Officers obtained and executed a search warrant at his home and recovered cocaine along with a loaded Taurus model G2C pistol. Cunningham has two prior felony drug convictions and was determined to be a career offender under the guidelines set forth by the United States Sentencing Commission.

“Repeat drug offenders like Mr. Cunningham won’t receive any breaks in the federal criminal justice system,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “I’m pleased that the residents of Wheeling Island won’t have to worry about him for a long, long time.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Nogay prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The case was investigated by the Ohio Valley Drug Taskforce, a HIDTA-funded initiative.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.