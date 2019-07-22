Wheeling Mayor to discuss the future of The Suspension Bridge with The Division of Highways

Wheeling Mayor, Glenn Elliot, is meeting with the Division of Highways District Six Engineer to discuss the future of The Wheeling Suspension Bridge.

The meeting will take place today at the City Building at 2:00 PM.

Mayor Elliot and the District Six Engineer will then head to The Wheeling Suspension Bridge to further discuss its future.

Last week, Mayor Elliot told 7News that The Suspension Bridge was not going anywhere.

“It’s a treasure for our city, for our start and for our nation. We’re committed to keeping it intact.” Mayor Glenn Elliot- City of Wheeling Mayor

The National Historic Landmark has hovered over the Ohio River since 1849 and at one point was the largest suspension bridge in the world.

However, the bridge has been closed since an overweight vehicle crossed it on June 29.

WTRF.com will have more information on this story as it’s provided