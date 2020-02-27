Wheeling Park ice rink kicks off $1.3m renovation with community celebration

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- This spring, the Wheeling Park Commission will break ground on a $1.3 million-dollar renovation that will transform Wheeling Park’s Memorial Ice Rink into a state-of-the-art ice complex and multipurpose community facility.

The facility is slated to reopen in fall 2020.

To honor the history of the complex Wheeling Park will host a community farewell celebration – “Skate Down Memory Lane” – for kids and adults alike on Monday, March 9 from 5 – 7 p.m. at its Memorial Ice Rink.

Festivities will include appearances by Spike and the Wheeling Nailers, entertainment, prize giveaways, half-price hotdogs, and more.

Skate Down Memory Lane’ will serve as the official kick off to the Oglebay Foundation’s fundraising efforts to support a $1.3 million-dollar renovation, financial support from community members is vital to ensuring the complex is ready to welcome skaters in fall 2020 Oglebay Foundation President & CEO Eriks Janelsins

All admissions collected at the gate will support the Oglebay Foundation’s fundraising efforts. Pay-what-you-wish admission will be available to all guests, with the minimum suggested donation being $5 per person.

Wheeling Park’s Memorial Ice Rink plays an important role in our community , it’s home to 600 Wheeling Amateur Hockey players, 125 Wheeling Skate Club members, six hockey teams from five area schools, and more than 20,000 recreational ice skaters each year Wheeling Park Manager Nat Goudy

Wheeling Park’s Memorial Ice Rink is the only public ice facility in the Upper Ohio Valley, serving children and adults from Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia.