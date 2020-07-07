Wheeling Park opens new community education center

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Country Day School is teaching its kids outside of the classroom walls in a new space.

It won’t even be a month before Wheeling Park’s W.E. Stone Building turns into a new base for middle-schoolers to learn.​ It’s slated to become the new Community Education Center.

We’re branching that out into taking care of your community in a real way. I couldn’t be more grateful to Oglebay. ​​ Elizabeth Hofreuter, Head of Wheeling Country Day School

It’s a first community partner for Wheeling Park, all thanks to Oglebay and Wheeling Country Day School. ​​

Instead of learning outside at Wheeling Country Day School’s only other outdoor campus, this is their new space, which will mostly just be the home base as much of the learning will take place outside.

The classroom, the textbook, that’s one piece of education, but there’s so much more. When you allow the students to take their learning beyond the four walls of the classroom, then they have ownership of it. Elizabeth Hofreuter, Head of Wheeling Country Day School

The students will learn about the green space, and identification of indigenous plants outside the classroom.

Subjects like Physics will not just be taught straight from a kit and textbook at the Community Education Center. ​​

We’re going to turn that on its head and they’re going to learn about physics by actually being on the playground and looking at the math and science of something they’re so used to. Elizabeth Hofreuter, Head of Wheeling Country Day School

​​It’s an exciting way of teaching not just for the staff, but many of the students at the school. ​​

It’s definitely going to be a fun new adventure. I can focus more and learn better when I’m not in the same environment all the time.​​ Ella Landini, Student

Our school is already very into being outside. To be able to take that to a whole another level and to be able to learn outside is amazing. Avery Etzel, student

​​Not just the students will take up the space of the new Community Education Center, but this could open up additional space for other educational institutions or organizations.

The center will eventually house classrooms, satellite offices, and headquarters for several local businesses and organizations.

