Wheeling Park swimming pool won’t reopen Friday; closed until further notice

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park officials announced Friday morning that the swimming pool will remain closed until further notice.

The pool was set to reopen Friday after shutting down due to paint oversight, but a thorough inspection will be performed prior to refilling the pool and reopening to guests.

As repairs continue, Wheeling Park officials reminds residents that the Crispin Pool at Oglebay is open and ready for use. The swimming pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

