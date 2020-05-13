Wheeling Park to host free drive-in movie May 15

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Park is bringing back their popular free drive -in movie experience on May 15.

Visitors are invited to grab a parking spot in front of the Wheeling Park White Palace to enjoy a free, family-friendly film from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk.

In accordance with directives from the Office of the Governor of WV, Wheeling Park will be observing all recommended best practices including social distancing.

Due to social distancing, the number of vehicles permitted to attend drive-in movies will be limited.

Upon arrival, Wheeling Park associates will direct guests to their designated parking spot.

All moviegoers must remain in their vehicles at all times, except when accessing restroom facilities at the White Palace or W.E. Stone Building.

Visitors wishing to purchase refreshments may do so via phone at 304-243-4185 and a Wheeling Park associate will deliver the items to their vehicle.

The drive-in movie title will not be published due to movie licensing constraints. However, guests are encouraged to visit the Wheeling Park Facebook page at www.facebook.com/whgpark to participate in a movie guessing game, where they’ll be challenged to guess the movie titles for themselves.

For more information, call the Wheeling Park main office at 304-243-4085.

To review Wheeling Park’s COVID-19 policies for drive-in movies, please visit https://oglebay.com/wheeling-park/drive-in-movies/.