Wheeling PD hoping to attract applicants with new test

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police Department is currently hiring and is hoping to attract more applicants with a change to the hiring application.

With incoming applications decreasing over the years, the department has decided to draw up a new aptitude test that doesn’t require prior police knowledge.

The department believes potential candidates have lost interest due to only 50 percent of applicants being able to pass the previous test.

On September 14, Wheeling PD will adminster the new general aptitude test for the first time.

Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says his department is trying to make the hiring process more enticing and fair.

However, the search for the best candidates still remains the top priority.

Because of our size, we have the luxury of giving younger officers an opportunity to get involved in things. Whether you’re interested in being an honor guard member, or being a part of our background recruiting team, SWAT, K-9, crisis negotiations, traffic and motor unit, things of that nature. Shawn Schwertfeger, Chief of the Wheeling Police Department

Chief Schwertfeger says that if you’re a reputable individual, love your community, want to help others, and you’re between the ages of 18 and, apply!

For more information, please visit their website.