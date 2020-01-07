Wheeling PD holds retirement ceremony for ‘longest serving K9’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department held a special ceremony on Tuesday for K9 Bella, who is officially retired after 8.5 years of service on Jan. 31.

The department’s longest serving K9 is retiring due to her age, who will turn 10-years-old later this month.

Bella began her journey with Wheeling PD in July 2011 and she was assigned to Sgt. Doug Howell.

Sgt. Howell and K9 Bella are responsible for countless arrests, hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs being taken off the streets and seizing thousands of dollars from drug dealers and users.

Bella always looked forward to her workday. She was ready for any assignment, and she made sure we made it home safely. She did the work many would be fearful of, entered buildings many would not consider, and did it all with a wagging tail. Sgt. Doug Howell, Wheeling Police Department

K9 Bella will enjoy retirement life with Sgt. Howell, his wife Annie and their two children.

Latest Posts: