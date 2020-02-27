Wheeling PD looking for suspect in fraud case

Wheeling, WVA(WTRF)- The Wheeling Police Department needs the publics help to recognize a suspect in a fraud case at the WesBanco on Wheeling Island

Wheeling PD is looking for:

A white female

In their 20’s

Brown Hair

Fair skin with a small build

Last seen driving a Buick

Any tips should be directed to Wheeling PD at 304-234-3664