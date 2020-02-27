Closings and Delays
Wheeling PD looking for suspect in fraud case

Local News

Wheeling, WVA(WTRF)- The Wheeling Police Department needs the publics help to recognize a suspect in a fraud case at the WesBanco on Wheeling Island

Wheeling PD is looking for:

  • A white female
  • In their 20’s
  • Brown Hair
  • Fair skin with a small build
  • Last seen driving a Buick

Any tips should be directed to Wheeling PD at 304-234-3664

