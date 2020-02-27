Wheeling PD looking for suspect in fraud case

Wheeling, WVA(WTRF)- The Wheeling Police Department needs the publics help to recognize a suspect in a fraud case at the WesBanco on Wheeling Island
Wheeling PD is looking for:
- A white female
- In their 20’s
- Brown Hair
- Fair skin with a small build
- Last seen driving a Buick
Any tips should be directed to Wheeling PD at 304-234-3664
