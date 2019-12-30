Wheeling PD looks to fill new positions working with crime victims

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is actively working to ensure that local crime victims are always protected.

The department recently added two new positions: Victim Advocate Coordinator and Victim Specialist

Officials say they are looking to fill both positions very soon.

Applicants for either positions should have a background in psychology, social work or criminal justice.

Both individuals will work directly with victims of crimes and help navigate them through the process.

Preparing them for court if necessary. Assisting them in preparing a victim impact statement. Providing them the services that they may not necessarily be motivated to seek themselves, i.e. Additional medical treatment, psychological services. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

Crimes will range from assault, child abuse and domestic violence.

The jobs were created after receiving a three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

However, Chief Schwertfeger is optimistic the city of Wheeling will continue the positions once the three-year grant expires.

Both job listings can be found below:

Victim Advocate Coordinator: https://www.wheelingwv.gov/media/Human%20Resources%20/Job%20postings/Victim%20Advocate%20Coordinator.pdf?fbclid=IwAR298hSmoU2uzGSfr6cc18d-a3ZwkzuM1EvRHg3-956ke6VIxrGAxOb9-ZA

https://www.wheelingwv.gov/media/Human%20Resources%20/Job%20postings/Victim%20Advocate%20Coordinator.pdf?fbclid=IwAR298hSmoU2uzGSfr6cc18d-a3ZwkzuM1EvRHg3-956ke6VIxrGAxOb9-ZA Victim Specialist: https://www.wheelingwv.gov/media/Human%20Resources%20/Job%20postings/Victim%20Advocate%20Specialist.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3fihle7NmrYqx31vyPOp-jYeFPV1h-xBRKEh3sHEOswu2KXS7G4NWUZAs

