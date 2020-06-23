Wheeling PD save man who jumped off Junior Ave. Bridge

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police were able to save the life on a man Monday evening after he jumped off the Junior Avenue Bridge in Elm Grove.

According to Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, the individual was served domestic violence paperwork earlier this evening. Following that, the individual threatened to jump off the bridge.

Police closed the road, called in Fire and EMS crews, and also brought in trained negotiators. The man did ultimately jump, but police were able to get under the bridge and catch him. He suffered an ankle injury, and was taken to Wheeling Hospital.

