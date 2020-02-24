Wheeling PD still looking for the subject of Marathon Gas robbery

Wheeling Police are still trying to identify the suspect that robbed the Woodsdale Marathon Gas Station almost two weeks ago.



Employees inside told police that a tall, thin, black male – in either his 30s or 40s – wearing a white shirt and dark jeans…walked into the store and robbed the clerk.



He did not show a weapon.

The suspect was last seen running away on Orchard Lane.



If you know anything or have any information can call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664.