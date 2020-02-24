Wheeling Police are still trying to identify the suspect that robbed the Woodsdale Marathon Gas Station almost two weeks ago.
Employees inside told police that a tall, thin, black male – in either his 30s or 40s – wearing a white shirt and dark jeans…walked into the store and robbed the clerk.
He did not show a weapon.
The suspect was last seen running away on Orchard Lane.
If you know anything or have any information can call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664.
- Wheeling PD still looking for the subject of Marathon Gas robbery
- LIVE: Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s public memorial service
- Emily’s Noon weather update
- Minch back on the job as protesters gather outside Ohio County BOE
- Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment