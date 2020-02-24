Wheeling PD still looking for the subject of Marathon Gas robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling Police are still trying to identify the suspect that robbed the Woodsdale Marathon Gas Station almost two weeks ago.

Employees inside told police that a tall, thin, black male – in either his 30s or 40s – wearing a white shirt and dark jeans…walked into the store and robbed the clerk.

He did not show a weapon.

The suspect was last seen running away on Orchard Lane.

If you know anything or have any information can call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter