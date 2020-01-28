Wheeling PD releases ’19 crime statistics

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- According to Wheeling Police, Wheeling continues to be a safe place to live.

Wheeling PD released the crime stats from 2019 and states that major crimes continue to be on the downward trend.

In 2019, there were fewer serious crimes committed – an overall decrease by 15% the last three years, according to statistics released by the Wheeling Police Department.

The specific crime data is divided into two areas – “Group A” offenses, which are generally more serious (murder, robbery, burglary, sex crimes), and “Group B” offenses, which involve more nuisance, quality of life, property crimes and highway safety/traffic offenses.

“Group A” offenses (more serious crimes) were down, along with total calls for service. However, for the third straight year, “Group B” (less serious crimes) were up, Wheeling PD says this is mostly because of increased directed patrols and focusing on specific issues and saturating high crime areas.

The department continues to see, on average a 3% yearly decrease in its calls for service. However, the ongoing nationwide opioid epidemic continues to increase with overdose-related calls and medical emergencies.

➔Group A (more serious offenses) DECREASED by 6.5%

Group A categories that decreased from the previous year were: – Vandalism (down 22%) – Burglary (down 10%) – Robbery (down 33%) – Drug-Related Calls (down 27%)

Group A categories that increased significantly: – Motor Vehicle Thefts by 24% (46 in 2019 vs. 37 in 2018) – Assaults by 7% (577 in 2019 vs. 536 in 2018)

➔Group B (less serious offenses) INCREASED by 4% Group B offenses increased slightly because of geographical policing and focusing on specific areas of crime in the city.

By focusing on street-level drug possession, doing directed targeted patrols in high crime areas, you’re taking off some of the criminal activity that’s going to reflect in the Group A offenses, so that’s why you see Group A up and Group B down. Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger

Also, in 2019, officers continued to be visible and focus on impaired driving education. As a result, DUI arrests were down 15%

I think that number is not anywhere near reflective of what is happening out there. I think we need to renew a focus on getting that number up because I know those offenders are out there. Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger

➔Traffic Enforcement INCREASED by 3.7% WPD continued its efforts to increase traffic enforcement throughout Wheeling in 2019, with a heavy emphasis on Interstate 70.

Last year, there was a slight increase in crashes – mostly along I-70 in the fall months.

➔Drug Overdoses INCREASED by 14% Drug-related overdoses have increased each of the last four years.

My interpretation of that is, I believe as early as next year we may see an overdose spike start to trend downwards. Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger

In 2019, Overdose released deaths decreased for the first time in years – a total of 20% from 2018 to 2019.

Overdoses were NOT just heroin-related – but multiple types of narcotics.

In addition to overdose calls, WPD responded to 85 medical calls to assist the Wheeling Fire Department.

*Note: Overdose death numbers can change after annual statistics are released because of pending cases with the state medical examiner’s office.

Chief Schwertfeger told 7News that for 2020 he wants his department to have a renewed focus on keeping the highways safe with the I-70 construction and enforcing DUI.

He also said Wheeling Police will work to stop more drug offenses and keep an eye on methamphetamine coming in to the area.

The Chief adds that Wheeling Police have several vacancies for officers that he would like to fill soon.

Latest Posts: