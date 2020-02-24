Wheeling PD seeking probation officers

Wheeling W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is currently seeking applications for the position of probationary police officers.
The deadline to apply is March 8 with the Civil Service Exam taking place on Saturday, March 21.
Applicants must pass a physical and written test, a polygraph exam and a criminal background check. They also must be 18-40 years old and live within a 45-mile radius of police eadquarters.
The City of Wheeling will incentivize West Virginia certified police officers who apply and pass all employment requirements with an $8,000 sign-on bonus.
Those interested can fill out an application online at wheelingwv.gov/policejobs or in-person at the city’s Human Resources Department at 1500 Chapline Street – Room 301.
