Wheeling Police investigating stabbing

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police are investigating a stabbing that took place late this morning in South Wheeling.
Police were called to the 3300 block of Jacob Street around 10:40 a.m. for a report of a man who was stabbed by a female inside a home. A second female victim received minor injuries during the altercation but did not require medical treatment.
The male victim was taken to Wheeling Hospital by city firefighters to be treated for serious injuries. Police are still gathering information on the crime as the case is still under investigation.
- SC congressman hoping Biden administration can bring Americans together
- Marshall County Health Dept. reports 7 COVID-19 associated deaths and 12 new cases
- ‘Pandemic Packs’ helping kids with disabilities not regress as life stays remote
- Homeless Ohio Valley families becoming huge reality for the holidays
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast