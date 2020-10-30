Wheeling police seeking information on destruction of property case

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police are seeking information on a destruction of property case in the Woodsdale area of the city.



On Friday, October 25, police were called to Orchard Road about a mailbox being destroyed. Further investigation revealed residents heard a loud explosion sound around 1 a.m. and later found the mailbox was damaged.

No one was hurt and the case remains under investigation. Police believe the blast was caused by a commercial grade firework, which can be very dangerous.

Should the public have any information, they are urged to call police at 304-234-3664, submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip or call the new Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.