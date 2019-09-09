Wheeling shows appreciation to city’s first responders

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — First responders dedication and hard work often goes unnoticed.

However, the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce took some time Monday to thank those brave men and women who serve Ohio County.

The fourth annual appreciation luncheon was held at Wheeling Park where the Wheeling Fire Department, Wheeling Police, Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police and numerous other first responders, including volunteers, were invited.

It started at a time when our first responders, we felt, were largely being neglected and we thought that it was a great opportunity to bring recognition to what they do, to the sacrifices they make every day. Erikka Storch, President of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

Food was provided by Undo’s Ye Olde Alpha, Jebbia’s Market, TJ’s, Riesbeck’s and Perkins.

Extra food distributed to first responders who were unable to make the luncheon.

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce also would like to thank the following groups for their help with the luncheon; The Heatlh Plan, Kozicki Hughes Tickerhoof, the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, WesBanco, Main Street Bank, Altmeyer Funeral Homes and Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration.