WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– Wheeling Heritage hosted their annual Handmade Holiday Spring Market on Saturday afternoon.



You could support and shop from over 30 local small businesses and just in time for Mother’s Day.

Based on the turnout, the community clearly enjoys the small businesses that make the Friendly City so special.

Wheeling Heritage says it is what makes us unique and that is why they showcase it.

More tonight on 7News‼️@WTRF7News @WhgHeritage #localnews pic.twitter.com/PNdq6GqnSt — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 7, 2022 For news updates follow Ashley on Twitter.

Handmade Holiday is one of the programs that we put on to help support small businesses in the Wheeling and surrounding areas who don’t necessarily have storefronts to sell their products. So, this really is a one stop shop for a lot of local businesses in the area and we’re happy to be able to provide that platform for them to meet their customers and give the people in the community an opportunity to shop small. Alex Panas, Program manager, Wheeling Heritage

Community members shopped everything from art, flowers, treats, and apparel.

Wheeling Heritage also has a winter market, so if you missed the spring event you can catch all of your favorite vendors near Christmas.