Wheeling Suspension Bridge closing indefinitely, starting Tuesday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After reopening just five weeks ago, the iconic Wheeling Suspension Bridge is set to close once again.

The bridge had been closed for a six-week period after a charter bus crossed it. The historic structure will be closed to all vehicular traffic as of Tuesday.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the suspension bridge will likely be closed for one year. The people that will feel the biggest impact are those who live and work on Wheeling Island.

“It will have a significant impact on local traffic because in order to get to the island for residents or people who want to go to businesses or visit people or go to the casino, they are going to have to get back up into the I-70 construction traffic,” said Wheeling’s city manager Robert Herron. “Whereas if the suspension bridge were open, particularly for local traffic, it’s significantly more convenient to get to the island with the suspension bridge in a passenger vehicle.”

Herron adds that the City of Wheeling’s long-term goal is the same as the Division of Highways: to ensure that the Wheeling Suspension Bridge remains in place for another 150 years.

