WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Alongside their new website, the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has announced that they’re ready to enchant Muggles, thrill lovers of dinosaurs, and enrich the musical minds of the Friendly City.

Their 2022-23 season is titled “American Stories” and features six concerts, in addition to an Opening Night Gala, the Soundbites series and their traditional holiday shows.

The season is as follows:

July 1: Celebrate America 4th of July Tour: Weirton

July 2: Celebrate America 4th of July Tour: Clarksburg

July 3: Celebrate America 4th of July Tour: Canaan Valley

July 4: Celebrate America 4th of July Tour: Wheeling

September 4: Music Under the Stars

September 29: Opening Night Gala Celebration: “American Stories with Christylez Bacon, Evan Meier, and Yo-Yo Ma”

October 21: Pops 1: “Halloween at Hogwarts”

October 29-30: Soundbites 1: “American Voices”

November 17: Masterworks 1: “Foley, Kim and a Mayer Masterpiece”

December 1: Symphony on Ice

February 10-11: Soundbites 2: “A Night at the Italian Opera”

February 17: Pops 2: “Symphonic Soul: Morgan James & the Memphis Sound” with GRAMMY-nominated guest artist Ryan Shaw

March 18: Masterworks 2: “Forces of Nature with Clarice Assad”

April 28: Pops 3: “Jurassic Park in Concert”

May 12: Masterworks 3: “Rising Above”

More details on the just-announced concerts can be found at Wheelingsymphony.com.