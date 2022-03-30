OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra held their “WSO On The Go” show earlier tonight at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple.

A string quintet performed a variety of music, including pop, classical and religious music. Officials with the symphony say that churches are often the heart of a neighborhood, so the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple was the perfect venue for the show.

Thanks to the Symphony’s sponsors and donors, all of the WSO On The Go shows are free to the public.

You can get more info at http://wheelingsymphony.com