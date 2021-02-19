Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has a new Executive Director

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Changes are coming to the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, and fortunately this has nothing to do with the pandemic.

Bryan Braunlich was named the new Executive Director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra.

His first responsibility in this new role will be to continue finding ways to adapt to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Braunlich previously held the marketing director and general manager positions.

That’s where he produced the WSO On-The-Go program which brought the symphony to more neighborhoods in the area.

“Building on that community is one of the things that I look forward to doing as executive director. Just really making the Wheeling Symphony a place where people can come and feel comforted, and feel alive with our incredible musicians and led by our music director John Devlin.” Bryan Braunlich – Wheeling Symphony Orchestra executive director

Braunlich said he wants the symphony to be a place of pride for everyone in the community.