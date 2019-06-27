Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Names John Devlin As The Orchestra’s New Music Director

John Devlin has been selected to succeed André Raphel as the organization’s next Music Director.

“John Devlin is not only a talented conductor and musician, but also someone who has demonstrated an ability to create innovative musical programs that combine different styles of music. He has found new ways to engage audiences in immersive and interactive events,” A Music Director is far more than a conductor. A Music Director is the source of an orchestra’s artistic vision, its musical excellence and its connection and relevance to its community. This last role was a constant focus in our search process, and we expect that John Devlin will lead the WSO in bringing music and music education into communities throughout the Ohio Valley.” Lou Khourey, President of Wheeling Symphony Society’s Board of Directors

Devlin comes to Wheeling after serving tenures as Cover Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra and the Assistant Conductor of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra

Devlin has inspired concept such as Gourmet Symphony, of which he is the Founding Artistic Director, Go-Go Symphony, Seamless Symphony, Interactive Symphony, and the New Retro Project.

Devlin is currently completing his tenure as the Music Director of the Hawaii Youth Symphony, a statewide program serving 650 young students, and as Artistic Director of the Pacific Music Institute

“I feel certain that I have found a perfect musical home with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra. When I conducted my concerts with the WSO this spring, I felt an electric musical connection with the players of the orchestra, all of whom are world-class artists. This connection will be the centerpiece of the journey ahead that I now embark upon, alongside the dedicated and talented board, staff, volunteers, and musical community surrounding the WSO. The Wheeling community has expressed to me a vision for the future of the orchestra that resonates with me completely as an innovator and as an artistic leader. I cannot wait for the work to begin Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Music Director- John Devlin



Devlin will begin his tenure with the WSO by leading the orchestra on Labor Day Weekend beginning with Music Under the Stars. He will continue to conduct the subscription concerts season as well as Ohio Valley’s annual holiday event, Symphony On Ice.