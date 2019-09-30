Wheeling to operate city’s parking facilities, starting Tuesday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For at least 20 years, the City of Wheeling has outsourced for the operating of its parking facilities.

However, that agreement with Anthony Wayne Oil Company ends Monday evening at 11:59 p.m.

Beginning Tuesday, the city will operate its own facilities.

Three parking garages and six surface lots will be taken over and run by Wheeling city employees.

When we started looking at automation several months ago, we found some things that were of concern, and put all that together and kind of looked at where we were. And under the administrative code, the City Manager does have the authority to make the change in management per the authority, and I’ve decided to do that. Bob Herron, Wheeling City Manager

Bob Herron says the city will run it for several weeks or months before making a recommendation to council as to whether the city should continue to run the facilities, or hire an outside agency to run them.

Anyone interested in part time temporary jobs in one of these parking facilities can apply to Wheeling’s Human Resources department.

The three parking garages are the Intermodal Center, the Tenth Street Garage and the Center Wheeling Garage.

The surface lots are on 9th Street, Market Street, behind the Sims Tower, behind WesBanco Arena and on 22nd Street.