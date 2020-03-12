Wheeling University creates coronavirus task force

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University has responded to the coronavirus threat by establishing a new task force.

A group of leaders from across campus will coordinate the school’s preparation and response if a case were to appear. They say they’re also working with local and state agencies to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff.

University officials released the following statement:

“Fortunately, at this time, the University has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. Classes are in session but we are preparing to fully go online should that be necessary. We continue to encourage any member of our campus community to stay home if they are exhibiting symptoms and contact the local health department to be tested.”

