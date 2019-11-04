Wheeling University opens Student Success Center

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF)- Students at one local university now have a new option to help them through some of their most challenging courses.

Faculty and staff and Wheeling University held a ribbon-cutting, earlier this morning, to celebrate the grand opening of their new Student Success Center.

University officials say the center is focused on providing the students with a welcoming environment while providing a wide range of academic and personal support programs.

It will include peer tutoring as well as counseling and success coaching sessions based on the needs of the students.