Wheeling YMCA ramping up cleaning, taking extra precautions

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – On any given day, a gymnasium is a breeding ground for all kinds of germs.

With risen health concerns in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the Wheeling YMCA has implemented new procedures to help keep their facility sanitized.

This includes increasing staff to ensure more effective cleaning and setting up stations that allows YMCA members to stay sanitized before and after a workout.

You must sign-in, turn-in your membership card. There is hand sanitizer right there. Then, we have a station set up with Clorox wipes. So, if you bring your water bottle in or your own kettle bell or fitness mat something like that—when you leave and when you come in, you can wipe and sanitize all of that. Adam Shinsky, Executive Director – Wheeling YMCA

The Wheeling YMCA is also taking additional precautions with their vacation program for children. The Y will only accept a limited number of kids and they will have their temperatures checked by a nurse when they arrive.

