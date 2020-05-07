‘When can we come back in?’: Local food pantry now serving thousands of families

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – With meat buying restrictions in place and stocking up on food deterred, how does that work for local food pantries that stock their shelves in bulk?

Martins Ferry Daily Bread Center says the Mid-Ohio Foodbank is huge in helping the pantry stay open.

They’ve seen demand double since the pandemic started, reaching upwards of 3,000 families in the area.

Open the 2nd & 3rd Tuesday of every month, 2nd & 4th Saturday, and Wednesday for produce.

But how are they keeping stocked to help the area?

I will not turn no one away. They are really working hard with the local Food Pantry and everybody. I appreciate them. I love Mid-Ohio Food Bank. I had one family ask when can we come back in? We said, well when it’s lifted, we can do it. Because they like to mingle with us. And it breaks my heart. I do tear up when I talk about it. Lisa Bell, Daily Bread Center in Martins Ferry

She tells me local Kroger, Aldi, Walmart and other big name stores have been giving groceries to the pantry.

Come Saturday, May 9th, they’ll be doing a drive-thru handout. Boxes stuffed with mac-in-cheese, cereal, milk, and more will be filling so many tummies in the Martins Ferry area, especially the school district.

The pantry leader says her team is small as she’s asked many of the elderly volunteers to stay safe at home.