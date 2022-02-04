When will the power be back on in West Virginia and Ohio?

Much of the Ohio Valley is experiencing power outages from winter storm Landon.

Locally, here are the numbers of customers affected for each county

  • Belmont County- 17,007
  • Brooke County- 2,259
  • Guernsey County- 4,153
  • Hancock County- 8,258
  • Harrison County- 3,354
  • Jefferson County-8,001
  • Marshall County-7,235
  • Monroe County- 1316
  • Noble County- 2,259
  • Ohio County- 5,827
  • Tyler County- 31
  • Wetzel County- 864

For most of the area, there is no estimated restoration time for the power outages.

For some of the areas, especially in the Belmont County/ Jefferson County areas, you could see your power restored between 6 PM-8 PM

Crews are currently assessing the condition and will have a restore time when they can.

