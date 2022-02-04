Much of the Ohio Valley is experiencing power outages from winter storm Landon.
Locally, here are the numbers of customers affected for each county
- Belmont County- 17,007
- Brooke County- 2,259
- Guernsey County- 4,153
- Hancock County- 8,258
- Harrison County- 3,354
- Jefferson County-8,001
- Marshall County-7,235
- Monroe County- 1316
- Noble County- 2,259
- Ohio County- 5,827
- Tyler County- 31
- Wetzel County- 864
For most of the area, there is no estimated restoration time for the power outages.
For some of the areas, especially in the Belmont County/ Jefferson County areas, you could see your power restored between 6 PM-8 PM
Crews are currently assessing the condition and will have a restore time when they can.
