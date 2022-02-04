Much of the Ohio Valley is experiencing power outages from winter storm Landon.

Locally, here are the numbers of customers affected for each county

Belmont County- 17,007

Brooke County- 2,259

Guernsey County- 4,153

Hancock County- 8,258

Harrison County- 3,354

Jefferson County-8,001

Marshall County-7,235

Monroe County- 1316

Noble County- 2,259

Ohio County- 5,827

Tyler County- 31

Wetzel County- 864

For most of the area, there is no estimated restoration time for the power outages.

For some of the areas, especially in the Belmont County/ Jefferson County areas, you could see your power restored between 6 PM-8 PM

Crews are currently assessing the condition and will have a restore time when they can.

