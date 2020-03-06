Fire Dept. says it’s about time you changed the batteries in your smoke detector

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) — Remember when you took the batteries out of your smoke detector when it was chirping and you never got around to put in fresh ones? Well, now is a great opportunity to do so.

With the Daylight Savings time change right around the corner, the Wheeling Fire Department advises that while changing your clocks, change your smoke alarm batteries too!

It’s advised to change your batteries at least once a year, and have one smoke alarm on each level of your house.

Having an early notification could be the difference between life or death, Wheeling’s assistant chief says you’re twice as likely to survive a fire if you have smoke detectors in your house.

We have had incidents here in Wheeling where, unfortunately, families have died, and it could have made a difference if they had smoke detectors present. We’ve also had a family that barely survived the fire. They had smoke detectors present with no batteries. Deric Jamison, Assistant Fire Chief at Wheeling Fire Dept.

Have the kids help you, practice a drill at home, and be prepared.

When you spring forward, check your smoke alarm, make sure that they work. If you need to, change a battery in them. If the smoke detector is 10 years old, you want to go ahead and change the detector out. Deric Jamison, Assistant Fire Chief at Wheeling Fire Dept.

On April 18th, the Wheeling Fire Department, along with the Red Cross, will be installing free smoke detectors for anyone in need. To sign up for an installation, call the Red Cross at 304-232-0712.

Latest Posts: