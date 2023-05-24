WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A large number of areas in and around the Ohio Valley have found themselves underwater over the years.

With floods being a common occurrence in the area, residents should be aware of the importance of having flood insurance when they purchase a home.

According to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), 40 percent of flood insurance claims occur outside high-risk flood areas. Just one inch of floodwater can cause up to $25,000 of damage to a home. Many homeowners are unaware that flood insurance is not included in their home insurance and of the importance of having protection for their personal properties.

”A lot of people don’t realize that your homeowners policy does not include that and it’s something smart to get if you’re close and have contents, any kind of utilities, furnaces, freezers in the lower level where water could rise and damage those.” Lorri Grisell – Owner of Lori Grisell State Farm Agency

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has changed the way it calculates flood insurance prices. It is now based less on flood maps and more on rainfall levels, elevation, a home’s distance from water, and rebuilding costs.

To purchase flood insurance, residents can call their local insurance agency to get a quote for their current or future home.