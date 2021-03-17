Wild and wonderful art for new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – What’s just an art assignment for Warwood eighth graders will be a comfort for kids in the hospital in coming days.

They’re taking part in ‘Home is Where the Heart Is’, a new art contest from WVU.

Kids and teens throughout the state are invited to submit their art of the wild and wonderful West Virginia landmarks, with the winners to be displayed at the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

Art teacher Linda McGlumphy said it goes far beyond just a sketching exercise. It teaches students how their drawing hand can become a helping hand.

It’s good to help out the community, so that’s another life skill that’s a cross-curricular, so they can get used to helping others when it’s needed. Linda McGlumphy, Art teacher, Warwood School

The contest is open through March 31 for any West Virginian 18 and under.

You can email an image of your art to wvukids@WVUMedicine.org to enter and include your name, age, phone number, school and grade.

They’re looking for any Mountain State scenery that shows how the country roads always lead home.