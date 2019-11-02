Wileyville man offers cash reward for pet’s missing headstone, casket

WILEYVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – 65-year-old Randy Lemasters of Wileyville and his Pomeranian Scrappy were best friends for 15 years.

I been married twice. Never had any children and he was the closest thing as a little boy as I was ever going to get because we had done everything together. Randy LeMasters, Wileyville resident

They were inseparable. Sometimes work partners.

I’m a heavy equipment operator. He would even get in the machine with me at work. Randy LeMasters, Wileyville resident

Until one day, there friendship unexpectedly came to an end.

Scrappy passed away in March 2014.

When it came time to decide where to bury Scrappy, LeMasters decided it would be inside his family cemetery off West Virginia State Route 7 in Wileyville, where he owns numerous empty plots.

Scrappy was buried in a grave right night to the plot Randy owns for himself, so, that one day, they could share a final resting place.

However, a few months ago, Scrappy was grave robbed.

Now, the only thing left is the cement slab where the head stone used to stand and a dip where the coffin used to be.

LeMasters says he did some digging and found nothing in there at all.

After noticing a the disappearance around Labor Day, LeMasters filed a report with the Wetzel County Sheriff’s Department.

​I have no idea where he’s at. Did they throw him over the hill or in a landfill? I want to know where my boy is and I want the headstone back. Randy LeMasters, Wileyville resident

LeMasters is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading him to Scrappy’s headstone and casket.

He is also offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to a conviction of the person who robbed the grave.