Will an apple a day keep this pandemic, early flu season at bay?

Quite literally like squirrels we might want to stock up on nuts, among other healthy foods, for this harsh winter ahead.

MARSHALL COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Maybe the fight to a healthy life seems unrealistic in 2020, with the fear of a virus knocking on our door, but nutritionists and nurses at WVU Medicine – Reynolds Memorial Hospital say this is the time to bring your A-game. And it starts with a treatment we’ve been taught since we were kids.

What you put in your gut might be the deciding factor for how your immune system weathers through this year or even this quick approaching cold and flu season.

It’s as simple as an apple a day. An orange, *not orange candy.

We’ve been stuck in our house more than we planned to, so avoiding the junk food, going for a run and drinking water are things we know how to do but might have forgotten.

It’s underestimated. Food is medicine. Oftentimes people look to a medication to help them as a quick fix. But, overall, eating a healthy, well-balanced diet, getting enough sleep, drinking enough water, and getting enough physical activity is the equation to getting us the best and healthiest life. Jill Spangler, Director of Nutrition Services and Diabetes Education, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

And this comes at a pivotal time… While juggling a pandemic, health officials warn, flu season is coming early.

It’s possible the flu may be worse this year than previous years. Christina Frankenfield, Mt Olivet Reynolds Memorial Rapid Care

Our bodies tend to give us warning signs if we feel a sickness coming on, and sometimes you can counteract that with a quick antioxidant-boost.

Berries are definitely a power food. Avocados, as well as nuts. Particularly almonds, walnuts, pistachios. Again, all in moderation, portioned-controlled, but all beneficial for us in vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals. Jill Spangler, Director of Nutrition Services and Diabetes Education, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

The flu vaccine is planned to be distributed come September, instead of late October.

Other countries that have gone through the flu season prior to us, and then they will generate the vaccine based on those. Christina Frankenfield, Mt Olivet Reynolds Memorial Rapid Care

But that being said, if we take the time now to head to the supermarket, cut up fruits and veggies, put our best digestive system forward, it WILL help us.