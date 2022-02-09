Will parents allow their young children to be vaccinated?

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) In the coming weeks, a COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for toddlers.

However, the progression of this trial may not be the answer to all our problems.

Instead, convincing parents to get their child vaccinated could be the toughest step to complete.

On February 15th, the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee will consider Pfizer’s drug trail data.

If the process runs smoothly, children under age 5 could get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as early as March.

WTRF’s digital media manager, Nick Griffin, says as soon as the option is available, he will be taking his 3- year-old son to get vaccinated.

We get all of his vaccines. We’ve never been one to not vaccinate our children. I have two so all my children have got all their vaccinations so far, so this is just a normal vaccination to us. This is just another thing that is going to go keep him heathy. My nephew, who is 7, is going through it right now. He has COVID and it’s just rough to watch him have to sit on the banister upstairs watching his brothers play. Nick Griffin, Digital Media Manager, WTRF 7News

He says they constantly fear that their child will get COVID.

His son is around so many other children at daycare and by getting him vaccinated it would give them some peace and mind.

Griffin says he knows what it was like to have coronavirus. He says it was the worst thing he’d ever experienced.

He says he never wants his child to go through something like that and if getting vaccinated will protect him, it’s simply not up for debate.