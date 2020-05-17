OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. — All stores at The Highlands are opening their doors in the coming weeks, according to Ohio County Commissioners.
This follows the governor’s reopening of West Virginia retail stores planned for this Thursday, May 21st.
So, what do locals think about The Highlands’ shopping up-and-running again? 7NEWS met with some Wheelingites out-and-about on this sunny day.
Yeah, we probably will. My wife likes to go to the craft-store. I think it’s a good thing; get people back to work.Bill, Downtown Wheeling
Um, I’m not sure yet. I’m hoping to go to TJ Maxx and look around the retail stores there. But, we don’t know what the procedures are right now. I’m worried if people will follow the procedures, wear the masks, follow the rules.Gianna, Downtown Wheeling
Officials say all businesses have to follow the guidelines straight from the Governor’s office and the Health Department. But, this question extends to all. Do you still think it’s too soon to re-open?
Latest Posts:
- Will you be shopping at The Highlands come Thursday?
- Husband and wife making, supplying homemade face masks for those in need
- Two COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
- Cameron holds parade to honor the class of 2020
- American Legion Post 52 honors veterans