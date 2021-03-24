Win your very own goat…whether you want it or not

Glen Dale, W. Va. (WTRF) – Waking up one morning to find you’ve won a goat sounds like some kind of college prank.

But that’s what Cockayne Farmstead in Glen Dale is letting you do as part of a new fundraiser.

When you buy a ticket and put down someone’s address, that person has a chance to win their own farm animal—whether they want it or not.

All of the proceeds go toward their historic site and their educational events.

You’re also free to buy one for yourself, but they say the fun is in gifting a goat to someone else.

We send them a letter saying they’ve been entered into a raffle to win a goat, and if they would like to be removed from the list, they can send in a $5 donation and purchase goat insurance, and then we’ll take them off. Kara Gordon, Site Manager

Now if you’re worried about being scapegoated for your mischief, don’t be.

The organizers say they won’t put your name down on that letter.

You can put your friends out to pasture for the low price of 2 dollars a ticket.