Updated times for AEP power restoration

Wheeling W.Va. (WTRF) — Strong winds with gusts surpassing 55 miles-per-hour moved across AEP Ohio’s service territory, causing downed power lines and damaged poles.

As of 10:00 a.m. on November 28, approximately 7,300 West Virginia customers are still without power. Another 3,000 are still without power in Ohio.

More than 1,000 workers have been called to help get power restored.

According to officials, power should be restored by Thursday evening.

Reported Outages

As of 10:00 a.m. on November 28, the estimated restoration times are as follows:

Athens: 11/28 – Noon

Belmont: 11/28 – 6 p.m.

Carrolton: 11/28 – 8 p.m.

Chillicothe: 11/28 – 3 p.m.

Columbus Southwest: 11/28 – 11:59 p.m.

Coshocton: 11/28 – 4 p.m.

Crooksville: 11/28 – 4 p.m.

Lancaster: 11/28 – 2 p.m.

Lima: 11/28 – Noon

Marietta: 11/28 – Noon

McConnelsville: 11/28 – Noon

Mt. Vernon: 11/28 – 3:30 p.m.

New Philadelphia: 11/28 – 11:59 p.m.

Newark: 11/28 – 2 p.m.

Pomeroy: 11/28 – 4 p.m.

South Point: 11/28 – 3 p.m.

Steubenville: 11/28 – 11:59 p.m.

Van Wert: 11/28 – 11:59 p.m.

Wellston: 11/28 – 3 p.m.

Zanesville: 11/28 – 4 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to use the AEP Ohio mobile app to monitor the statue of their outages.