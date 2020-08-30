Wintersville Police surprise 8-year-old with brand-new bike after birthday gift stolen

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — On a sunny day like today, this 8-year-old boy is just warming his bike up.
“It feels great. I get to feel the wind on my face.”Christian Mitchell, 8-year-old-boy
Christian is just doing what he likes… riding, but that wasn’t just something he could do for a month straight. Not long ago he’s last bike got stolen. That was a gift for his 8th birthday.
But he left it on the side of his house one day… and never saw it again.
“He cried that day when it was taken.”Christina Mitchell, Mother
But a month later, the Wintersville Police turned an upsetting moment for Christian upside down.
“It was so good to see the smile on his face again because he was so bummed out for not having the bike.”Christina Mitchell, Mother
The police department gifted Christian with a brand new bike when they heard his was stolen. And to this 8-year-old boy, that was impressive.
“He came in the house, and said, ‘I’m so impressed, I’m so impressed they did that.'”Christina Mitchell, Mother
“Thank you for giving me the gift. It’s truly amazing.”Christian Mitchell, 8-year-old-boy
An amazing gift that the Mitchell family has the Wintersville Police left to thank.
“I want to thank them for not only what they did for him. what they do our community everyday. They’re just a great group of guys.”Christina Mitchell, Mother
