With no reopening date, rescheduled events could face more delays

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A number of long-awaited events were canceled when WesBanco Arena and the Capitol Theatre closed their doors due to the coronavirus.

While neither venue has been given the ‘ok’ to reopen, several events have been tentatively rescheduled.

The PBR event is now set for August 28 and 29. Graduation for both Wheeling Park and John Marshall high schools are still on, as of now.

A number of concerts set for the Capitol Theatre also have new dates.

However, officials say those date and time are still subject to change at any given time.

At this point, it’s frustrating. We really don’t know. We don’t know what tomorrow brings. We know it’s going to get better—it’s just a question of when. We know we are going to get back up and running—we just don’t know when. Denny Magruder, Executive Director – WesBanco Arena

Officials say they will try to keep their website up-to-date with the latest changes. However, that may take longer than usual since most of the staff has been furloughed.

