WKKX has a new afternoon radio host

When you’re listening to WKKX, you may notice a new and unfamiliar voice.

Ric DeRubeis is the new afternoon radio host over at WKKX.

He lived in West Virginia for 15 years and recently moved back to the Ohio Valley from Florida.

He came back to take a marketing job, but found something better.

He is now hosting Real Big Talk with Big Ric over on the Watchdog Network.

Ric has 20 years of radio experience and is in good company, but what can we expect him to bring to the table?

“So, I think I bring that element, the pop culture element, to this radio station that maybe it never had before and I look forward to continuing to share that and my experiences with music. Ive spent so much time in wheeling so I look forward to getting to know people a little better in wheeling, but I’m not a complete stranger and it’s a very inviting and wonderful place so I’m so happy to be here.” Ric DeRubeis – Afternoon drive host of Real Big Talk with Big Ric

While he admits he does not know everything, Ric said he encourages everyone to call in and chat with him on his show.

You can hear him weekdays from 2-5pm on WKKX, the Valleys watchdog network.

WTRF is proud to be media partners with WKKX.