WLU announces candidates for Presidential search

West Liberty University’s Presidential Search Committee announced today the names of candidates advancing to the next step in its search for the university’s 37th president.

West Liberty University says More than 40 applied for the position, which was narrowed down to 11 and then to five via Zoom interviews. Remaining candidates will visit campus this month before a final selection is made sometime in April.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

Dr. Robert Colvin

Dr. Robert Colvin is from Virginia, where he has spent 21 years in higher education, both as a faculty member and administrator. He is vice provost for undergraduate education at Christopher Newport University (CNU), a public liberal arts university in Newport News, Va

Dr. Brian Crawford

Dr. Brian Crawford is from Wheeling and is an internal candidate who has worked at WLU for more than 20 years in several capacities, including serving as acting president for three months in 2014. He is currently the provost and was formerly the dean of the College of Liberal Arts.

Dr. Joe Delap

Dr. Joe Delap is provost and vice president for academic affairs at Athens State University in Alabama, the state’s oldest institution of higher education. A tenured professor, he has more than 30 years of experience in teaching. Prior to his current position, he was vice provost and dean of Graduate Studies at Jacksonville State University.

Dr. David Haney

Dr. David Haney is a higher education consultant, author and former president of Centenary University in Hackettstown, N.J., a position he resigned in 2018 after serving for two years. Prior to that, he was vice president for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty at Emory & Henry College, Emory, Va. where he served for four years.

Dr. Randall Leite

Dr. Randall Leite is dean of the College of Health Sciences and professions at Ohio University, Athens, a position he’s held since 2009. Before that, he was associate dean for Academic Affairs for one year at OU. Prior to that, he was a professor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio for seven years.

President Stephen Greiner announced his plans for retirement in November and a search committee was then formed.

To read more information on the candidates head on over to West Libertys website