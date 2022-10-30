WEST LIBERTY. W.Va. (WTRF) – Saturday evening (Oct. 29), West Liberty University Campus Police sent out a campus-wide email warning and following up on concerning information they received.

Although there have been no incidents on WLU’s campus, officers have been warned that individuals may be transporting and attempting to sell fentanyl pills alleged to look like Percocet pills.

Lab-produced synthetic opioids like fentanyl are driving an overdose crisis higher than ever before, with over 100,000 lives lost this year alone.

The idea of fentanyl being associated with Halloween candy has been an ongoing concern, but according to an article by the Associated Press, there are few to no cases of this since 1958.

WLU Campus Police are continuing to work with law enforcement in surrounding areas to keep everyone on campus safe.

To reach the Campus Police you can call 304-336-8021. In the case of an emergency, please call 911.

For assistance in dealing with drug abuse, you may also visit samhsa.org (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration).