WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A free informational session is being held at the West Liberty University on Friday evening.
Refuge for Women, a non-profit organization who cares for women after escaping human trafficking or sexual exploitation, will lead a public forum on that exact subject.
Attendees will hear from various speakers and their stories, including Theresa Golden, the director for the Refuge for Women in Steubenville.
Tune in to 7News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for the full story.
Latest Posts:
- Human trafficking remains major issue across nation, Ohio Valley
- Ohio politicians pleased with trade deals; farmers hopeful, autoworkers not thrilled
- Capito files for reelection, faces potential race with Ojeda
- WLU sponsors public forum on human trafficking
- 2019 sets new record for job creation in Ohio