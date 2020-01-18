WLU sponsors public forum on human trafficking

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A free informational session is being held at the West Liberty University on Friday evening.

Refuge for Women, a non-profit organization who cares for women after escaping human trafficking or sexual exploitation, will lead a public forum on that exact subject.

Attendees will hear from various speakers and their stories, including Theresa Golden, the director for the Refuge for Women in Steubenville.

Tune in to 7News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for the full story.

Latest Posts: