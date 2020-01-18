WLU sponsors public forum on human trafficking

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A free informational session is being held at the West Liberty University on Friday evening.

Refuge for Women, a non-profit organization who cares for women after escaping human trafficking or sexual exploitation, will lead a public forum on that exact subject.

Attendees will hear from various speakers and their stories, including Theresa Golden, the director for the Refuge for Women in Steubenville.

