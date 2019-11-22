Woman in prostitution sting allegedly involving WV Senator has preliminary hearing

Moundsville W.Va. (WTRF)- Cortnie Clark was in Marshall County Magistrate Court Friday morning.

Clark was charged with operating a house of ill fame and assignation and prostitution after weeks of police monitoring the activity around her home.

One of the alleged persons involved is State Senator Michael Maroney.

The judge did not accept her plea in Marshall County Magistrate Court.

The pretrial has been reset for January 29, the same date that the jury trial will be set.

Clark has not posted a bond and remains in the Northern Regional Jail.

