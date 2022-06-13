WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–A Good Samaritan is often described as a selfless, charitable and kind individual.

Youth Services System has honored one every year since 2006 and on Monday they announced their 2022 award winner.

The Youth Services Systems 2022 Good Samaritan award is typically given to a person who does good work in the community.

Ohio County: Youth Services Systems 2022 Good Samaritan goes to the Women’s Giving Circle. Congratulations!🎉



Hear here story tonight on 7News‼️@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/vKzSaKTr5s — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) June 13, 2022

However, this year they decided to recognize the whole organization.

The Women’s Giving Circle was honored for their countless years of service and generosity.

Member Susie Nelson says their mission is to support and empower women.

This is our 11th year and insistence and we have awarded close to $500,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations like YSS that have programs that support women and girls in a variety of ways. Susie Nelson, Women’s Giving Circle member

She says they give a variety of grants for things such as STEM programs, science camp, cooking classes and much more.

The philanthropy’s goal is to address the needs of local women and girls and help them get to where they want to go.

Congratulations YSS 2022 Good Samaritan, Women’s Giving Circle.