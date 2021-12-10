Wondering if aliens exist? Unexplained sightings in Ohio Valley spook locals

It’s a question that’s stumped many astronomers for centuries: Do aliens exist? You might not believe they do.

But reports of unusual sightings in the Ohio Valley may have you second-guessing.

Imagine looking up at the night sky and seeing something like this. Sure looks unusual, but is it alien? Astronomer chuck wood quickly shut that theory down.

“Anytime you see a light in the sky, an important thing to note is where it is, how bright it is and if it’s moving. If it’s moving, commonly what you’re seeing is an airplane.” Astronomer chuck wood

However, wood claims this is no plane. So, if it’s not alien or an airplane, what else could it be? Wood’s thinking it’s satellites.

“Satellites can be visible high in the sky when it’s dark”. Astronomer chuck wood

Wood says its speed, how faint it is, and the fact there’s multiple lights give it away. While other sightings likely are planets.

Wood himself hasn’t seen these unusual sightings around here, but he claims he’s had a near alien encounter once before.

“I was in the Peace Corps in Kenya about 50 years ago. It was a dark sky, beautiful stars everywhere, and I saw a bunch of little things in a group together, and I thought, ‘Oh gosh, what are those? Those aren’t constellations. Those aren’t stars.” Astronomer chuck wood

But he quickly debunked that theory.

“And I realized finally that they were fireflies. You know little insects about 6 feet in front of my face. That’s the most alien thing I’ve seen in the sky.” Astronomer chuck wood

Even though he hasn’t witnessed something truly alien with the naked eye, he does believe there’s other life out there.