CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia announces the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Wednesday, May 3, from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m., according to a press release.

“We have been thrilled with the success of these Job Fairs,” said Scott Adkins, Acting Commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “Since we launched this initiative, we have seen more than 3,500 West Virginians register for these job fairs and more than 1,600 resumes submitted.”

Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.

“These Virtual Job Fairs have provided an opportunity for West Virginia employers across a wide variety of industries to connect with our fantastic workforce, ” said James Bailey, Secretary of the WV Department of Commerce. “We’ve seen approximately 5,050 jobs posted since October and have helped facilitate nearly 3,700 conversations between West Virginia job seekers and employers.”

Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. Click here to register as a jobseeker for the May 3 Statewide Virtual Job Fair.

When attending the event, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.

After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.

For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.